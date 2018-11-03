Home States Kerala

Equivalent course, degree receive government’s all-clear

The state government has approved the guidelines of the Kerala State Higher Education Council pertaining to the equivalence of academic programmes and degree courses under recognised universities.

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

The government has also issued an order in connection with the approval and allowed the higher education council to constitute a state-level 15-member academic committee for the purpose of disposing of complaints related to the nomenclature of academic programmes, degrees and for obtaining approval or equivalence recognition.

The guidelines are
All universities, higher educational institutions, agencies and employers shall recognise the degrees awarded by national institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other national-level stand-alone institutions funded by the Union Government. 

All universities or employers in the state shall recognise the BS/MS degrees of IISERs, IISc, State/Central Universities and other HEIs funded by the government. 

No equivalence/recognition shall be insisted upon for degrees obtained from national institutes like IITs, IISc, NITs and IISERs or other institutions accredited by the University Grants Commission. 
There shall be reciprocal recognition of degrees awarded by Indian universities as listed out and updated by the UGC. 

Universities/employment agencies/employers shall follow the nomenclature of degrees prepared and listed by the UGC. 

Universities/employment agencies/employers shall follow the conditions, policies and procedures stipulated by the Association of Indian Universities for according recognition/equivalence of qualification/degrees awarded by foreign universities. 

Universities/employment agencies/employers shall approve or recognise the degrees acquired through Open and Distance learning complying with the latest UGC open and distance learning regulations. 

Equivalence/recognition of degrees acquired through Open and Distance Learning before the promulgation of the UGC Open and Distance learning regulations, 2017 shall be decided by the university concerned. 

Universities/employment agencies/employers shall approve degrees awarded by private universities with the approval of UGC and which comply with the relevant UGC norms as amended from time to time.

