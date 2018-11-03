Home States Kerala

NSS office attacked; police probe on

The NSS had taken a stand against lifting the ban on entry of young women at the Sabarimala temple.

NSS Karayogam building at Melankode near Nemom that was vandalised by unidentified people on Thursday night | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Miscreants have pelted stones at the NSS Karayogam office at Melancode, Nemom, near here shattering the glass case containing a statue of Chattambi Swami and toppled a flagpole. A wreath was also placed on the building as a warning to NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair. The NSS had taken a stand against lifting the ban on entry of young women at the Sabarimala temple. 

The vandalism is believed to have taken place on Thursday night, but came to the notice of local residents early Friday morning. The Nemom police have launched an investigation into the incident. Shashi Tharoor MP and O Rajagopal MLA visited the office and condemned the incident. 

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner P Prakash said they are handling the investigation with utmost seriousness due to the gravity of the incident. “We are handling it with due diligence. The probe has begun,” he said. 

The Commissioner said the NSS office did not have CCTV cameras and hence they were relying on visuals obtained from cameras located in the vicinity. However, he added that forensic experts have managed to obtain fingerprints, purportedly that of attackers, from the area. 

Meanwhile, an intelligence source revealed they have obtained a video footage where two people are seen moving in a motorcycle along the road beside which the office is situated. “The visual was shot around 12.15 pm. We suspect the motorcycle riders were involved in 

