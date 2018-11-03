Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Illegal structures have to be demolished: SC

The state government also pleaded the court to refrain from ordering the demolition of the unauthorised structures until the end of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear the unauthorised constructions in Sabarimala will have to be demolished. While considering the findings of the high-level committee appointed by it, the apex court also asked what was the need for protecting the unauthorised constructions by reinforcing them. 

At the same time, the Supreme Court has given permission to hold reinforcement works of the authorised constructions adhering to the recommendations of the master plan. The state government, Devaswom Board and District Collector will be in charge of finding the authorised constructions.

The state government also pleaded the court to refrain from ordering the demolition of the unauthorised structures until the end of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Sabarimal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp