Sabarimala: Illegal structures have to be demolished: SC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear the unauthorised constructions in Sabarimala will have to be demolished. While considering the findings of the high-level committee appointed by it, the apex court also asked what was the need for protecting the unauthorised constructions by reinforcing them.

At the same time, the Supreme Court has given permission to hold reinforcement works of the authorised constructions adhering to the recommendations of the master plan. The state government, Devaswom Board and District Collector will be in charge of finding the authorised constructions.

The state government also pleaded the court to refrain from ordering the demolition of the unauthorised structures until the end of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.