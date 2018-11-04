Home States Kerala

Apex court to hear fresh writ pleas on November 13

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Keralite Justice K M Joseph are the two others on the Bench.

KOCHI: Three days prior to the opening of the Sabarimala temple for the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, the Supreme Court said a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will consider three fresh writ petitions challenging the entry of women into the shrine on November 13. At the same time, the review petitions against the five-judge Constitution Bench are not yet listed.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Keralite Justice K M Joseph are the two others on the Bench. The pleas by
G Vijayakumar, S Jayaraj Kumar and Shylaja Rajan are listed. The state and Central governments are the main respondents.

In her petition, National Ayyappa Devotees Association (Mumbai) president Shyalaja submitted that the Constitution Bench's verdict created mental agony and distress, not only to the petitioners but millions of Ayyappa devotees.

The verdict was violative of the devotees' fundamental rights. They sought to declare it was made without notice to the petitioners and Ayyappa devotees, and without giving them due to the opportunity of hearing. The pleas also said the state has no legal obligation to implement the verdict.

Cops not for traditional routes

Kochi: Only after a detailed security review meeting will the state take a decision on allowing pilgrims to trek Sabarimala through traditional forest paths, said police.

