BJP formally inducts ex-TDB chief  Raman Nair, Prameela Devi

BJP state leadership has offered memberships and awarded high positions to two Congress leaders, who quit the party recently to join the saffron party.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP state leadership has offered memberships and awarded high positions to two Congress leaders, who quit the party recently to join the saffron party.BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president G Raman Nair, former State Women’s Commission member J Prameela Devi were appointed as state vice president and state committee member, respectively.
Pillai announced the party decision while inaugurating a Sabarimala Protection Meet organised by the BJP district unit here on Saturday.

“More KPCC office-bearers are interested in joining the BJP. However, their names cannot be disclosed at this juncture as discussions regarding their positions in the party are yet to be concluded.The BJP will welcome all who are ready to join us from any other political parties. The BJP will take care of the family of M M Lawrence’s daughter in case of her being expelled from job,’’ he said.  Referring to the contempt of court case filed by CPM on the Sabarimala issue, he said the party was ready to face any consequences in this regard.BJP district president N Hari presided over the meeting. BJP State vice president K P Sreesan, and general secretary M T Ramesh spoke.

