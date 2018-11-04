Calicut varsity helps trans students blast off the blocks

Ambika Raja By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For the first time in the state and arguably in the country, transgender college students are set to get an ‘inclusive platform’ to display their sporting skills. In a laudable attempt, the University of Calicut has decided to permit transgender students of its affiliated colleges to participate in its sports meet.

The university syndicate committee took the decision on the basis of a petition filed by Riya Ishan, a student of Malappuram Government College. Varsity authorities said the change has been brought about keeping in mind the Higher Education Department’s July order to allot two seats for transgender persons in colleges. To begin with, the students will be allowed to participate in athletics and track events.

“We were faced with two major queries, whether to conduct separate events exclusively for the transgenders or permit them alongside other students," said syndicate member K K Haneefa. “We decided to let them compete with other students, in the categories they identify themselves with. So transmen and transwomen will take part in the respective men’s and women’s categories," he said.

The participants are required to submit an identity card provided by the District Collector, prior to enrolling in the competitions. The candidates will be allowed to participate in the events following the norms stated by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). As per the protocol, only students under 25 will be allowed to compete. In addition, an event will be conducted only if there are at least three entries.

At present the university has only one tansgender student enrolled under it, but varsity physical education director Sakeer Hussain V P expressed the hope that it would lead to a major change.“The move is expected to urge more sports-enthusiastic transgender students to come forward," said Hussain. "We'll also include them in other sports and games such as football, in the coming years."