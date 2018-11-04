Huge response to KMRL’s Theme Your Metro contest

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The contest inviting themes for the six upcoming stations along the Kochi Metro Rail Limited's (KMRL) stretch, extending from Maharaja's College to Pettah, has evoked an overwhelming response.The concept of theme-based stations featuring Kerala's history, tradition and culture was a runaway hit when KMRL had launched it before.

"We believe the Metro belongs to everyone in Kochi. They're the ones who should decide the structure and theme of this facility in the city," said KMRL Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish.KMRL said it has been receiving scores of entries including about the fisherfolk who became saviours during the deluge, Chinese fishing nets and colourful Thrissur Pooram.

On a lighter note, one of the comments on the KMRL's Facebook page, where one can submit their entries, read 'Traffic Blocks in Kochi' could be the Vyttila metro station's theme.'Backwaters of Kochi' theme for Elamkulam station and 'History & Relevance of Cochin Port' for Thykoodam or Petta station are other noted entries. KMRL will award the winning entries, which are to become the face of the stations. The Phase 1 is expected to become fully operational by December, 2019.