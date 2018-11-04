Labour Department too orders probe into factory blaze

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan has ordered a comprehensive probe into the fire that gutted a plastic manufacturing unit at Manvila.After a visit to the factory site on Saturday, the minister said timely action of the police and the Fire and Rescue Services had helped avert a big tragedy. Two buildings of the factory were gutted in fire.

The department will decide further steps after studying the reports of the Industries Department and the Factories and Boilers Department, he said. The minister asked the management representatives to provide more safety measures for the employees.

“Though the company had been functioning without giving space for complaints, its adherence to safety standards is to be examined,” he said. Labour Commissioner A Alexander and Factories and Boilers Department director P Pramod accompanied the minister.