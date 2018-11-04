Home States Kerala

National Ayurveda Day celebrations to be inaugurated tomorrow

Health -Ayush Minister K K Shylaja will inaugurate the state-level celebrations of the third National Ayurveda Day at the Kannur Chamber of Commerce Hall at 11 am on November 5 .

Published: 04th November 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Health -Ayush Minister K K Shylaja will inaugurate the state-level celebrations of the third National Ayurveda Day at the Kannur Chamber of Commerce Hall at 11 am on November 5.P orts Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally will preside over. The main theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day will be “Public health and Ayurveda’, said K V Sumesh, district panchayat president.

Sumesh told reporters here various programmes have been arranged as part of the celebrations. The inauguration of the projects of Ayush Department like Rareeram, Aranya Kiranam Mobile Ayush Tribal Unit, Ayush Club, Jyothir Gamaya and Horsham will be done during the function. Seminars on new trends in Ayurveda, medical camps led by experts and free distribution of medicines will be conducted as part of the celebrations.

An exhibition on Ayurveda Sasthra will also be arranged, said Sumesh.  The programme is jointly organised by the National Ayush Mission, Ayurveda Department, Ayurveda Educational Department, Ayurveda Drugs Control Department and Ayurveda Medical Association of India.

Those who wish to participate in the medical camp which will be held on November 5 at the Chamber Hall can register their names through phone, said Sumesh. Phone numbers: 9447312856, 0497 270 6666, 2709911.DMO (ISM) S R Bindu, DPM  K C Ajith Kumar, P Mohanan and V Manoj Kumar attended the press conference.

TAGS
National Ayurveda Day

