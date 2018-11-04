Home States Kerala

Nehru Trophy: Offers for senior citizens

To attract more visitors, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society has decided to offer special discounts to senior citizens.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: To attract more visitors, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society has decided to offer special discounts to senior citizens.The 66th edition of the Nehru Boat Race will be held at Punnamada backwaters on November 10.  “For senior citizens (those above 60 years), there will be a 10 per cent discount on ticket prices. The facilities will be arranged with the help of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme volunteers under the Education Department,” said society officials.Special seats will be arranged for senior citizens at the Race Pavilion at the finishing
point. Contact: 9495999647, 9995091240.

