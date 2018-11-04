Police intensify security ahead of temple reopening tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of prohibitory orders declared in and around Sabarimala ahead of the temple opening on Monday, the state police on Saturday intensified the vigil to prevent any untoward incidents.

As part of its initial step, police have already deployed 1,800 personnel, including a women’s battalion, at Vadasserikkara, Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam. The police have also declared Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam as special security zones and they will be managed by special teams led by ADGP (south zone) Anil Kant.

ALSO READ | Section 144 imposed as Kerala readies for Sabarimala reopening on November 5

As per the directive of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, two IGs, five SPs and 10 DySPs will be camping at Nilakkal and Pampa to oversee the security measures. A senior officer told Express the police would not leave any stones unturned in terms of security in and around the temple.

A total of 2,300 police officers have been deployed. IG M R Ajith Kumar and IG Asok Yadav will be in charge of security and law and order, respectively. A 20-member commando team has also been deployed along with 100 women police personnel.

“We have ensured a fool-proof security cover at the shrine. Though the temple will be opened only for a day, we will not compromise on the security. We will make security arrangements if any woman wants to visit the temple. However, we will ensure that no violence is reported this time,” he said.Though the movement of pilgrims will begin from Sunday, the police have already started enforcing stringent regulations in terms of the inflow of pilgrims to the shrine.

3,719 arrested

Meanwhile, the total number of arrests in connection with the violence took place at Nilakkal and Pampa last month has gone up to 3,719. As many as 536 cases have been registered so far in various police stations. The district administration of Pathanamthitta has already imposed prohibitory orders (Section 144) at Elavungal, Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam from Saturday night (November 3) to Tuesday night (November 6). Over 15 policemen, five journalists -- including women -- and woman devotees were injured in an attack on October 17 when the temple opened for monthly rituals. Despite the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all age groups to enter the temple, no woman between the age group of 10 and 50 has entered into the temple. Several women were blocked by the protesters and this led to violence. The apex court will hear review petitions challenging its judgment on November 13. The annual pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

Chithira Attavishesham pooja

T’Puram: Amid speculations of a possible tension, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will be opened for Chithira Attavishesham pooja at 5 pm on November 5. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu and melsanthi Unnikrishnan Namboothiri will jointly open the sanctum sanctorum and light the lamp. There will not be any special poojas on the day. On November 6, the nada will be opened at 5 am. Nirmalyam and 'abhishekam' will follow. The routine poojas include neyyabhishekam, Ganapati homam, usha pooja and 'ucha pooja'. Other poojas are kalasabhishekam, padipooja, and pushpabhishekam. The nada will be closed at 10 pm after athazha pooja and harivarasanam. The temple will be opened for the mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage season on November 16. New melsanthis at the shrines of Lord Ayyappa and Malikappuram will open the sanctum sanctorum on November 17.

State demands special trains

T’Puram: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has written to the Union Railway Minister to sanction special trains and super fast trains to Kerala during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. He has also demanded that adequate facilities must be ensured at railway stations. The minister demanded that more trains should stop at Tiruvalla and Chengannur railway stations. Also, pilgrim assistance centres should be set up at various railway stations. Trains up to Ernakulam should be extended to Kollam or Thiruvananthapuram in view of the pilgrimage season. Around four crore pilgrims are expected to come to Sabarimala in the coming season starting on November 17. The Centre has been requested to provide the necessary support for the pilgrims during the season, the minister said.

Nod for constructions included under master plan only: Minister

Thrissur: Forest Minister K Raju said the department will sanction only those constructions which are included in the master plan at Sabarimala. On a query regarding approval for construction activities in Sabarimala, Raju said the recent Supreme Court verdict had made it clear only the projects included under the Sabarimala master plan should be given approval. “As far as the department is concerned, Sabarimala is Lord Ayyappa’s ‘poonkavanam’ or the place of stay, and it will be protected,” he said. On TDB chairman A Padmakumar’s remarks criticising the Forest Department’s “interference in construction activities at Sabarimala”, Raju said he did not want to comment on it. On allocating land for developing hill-highway, Raju said two rounds of meetings have already been conducted with Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran in this regard. Land will be allocated as and when the documents concerned are submitted to the department, the minister said.

Son demands probe into Shivadasan’s death

Pandalam: Sarath, son of Shivadasan who was found dead at Laha, demanded an inquiry in the unnatural death of his father. Shivadasan, 60, a resident of Sarath Bhavan, Mulambuzha in Pandalam, was found dead inside the Sabarimala forest on Thursday. “The postmortem report and the delay in police inquiry on the man missing complaint raise the suspicion that it was a murder. The police was not ready to record our complaint on October 22. They registered the complaint on October 25 only on the directive of the Adoor DySP,” he said. Meanwhile, Antharashtra Hindu Parishath leaders handed over C1 lakh to Shivadasan’s family on Saturday.