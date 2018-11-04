Home States Kerala

Ready for talks with NSS,others, says Kadakampally

Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the attack on the NSS office.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is ready to hold talks with NSS and other organisations on the Sabarimala woman entry issue, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

“The government is not stubborn on the Sabarimala issue. But some are trying to fish in troubled waters,” he said. The minister flayed the attack on the NSS office at Melamcode here. The attack was conducted by people who wanted to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state, he said. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had unleashed a scathing attack on the government on the Sabarimala issue.
He had alleged that the government was prevented by the TDB from filing a review petition over the SC order lifting the age bar for woman devotees at the hill shrine.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the attack on the NSS office.The cops are examining the visuals of CCTVs on nearby premises.

TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran

