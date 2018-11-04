Home States Kerala

Rebuilding Kerala: KBF to auction select art works

Paintings, sculptures and installations of over 40 artists living in the country and abroad will go under the hammer at the event in the city on January 18.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) is organising an auction of select artworks, the proceeds of which will go to the state government in rebuilding the state after the mid-August floods and landslides. Paintings, sculptures and installations of over 40 artists living in the country and abroad will go under the hammer at the event in the city on January 18 during the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB).

Named ARK, as the acronym for Art Rises for Kerala, the auction will feature works by artists like Dayanita Singh, Subodh Gupta and Anish Kapoor,“The power of art in disaster recovery is significant,” said Bose Krishmachari, KMB’s founder-president.

TAGS
Kochi Biennale Foundation Kochi-Muziris Biennale

