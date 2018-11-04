Rights panel: Ensure strict fire safety compliance for highrises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the Fire and Rescue Services authorities to ensure the high rises and multi-storeyed buildings in the state comply with the fire and safety norms.

The order has been issued by Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic on Saturday in the wake of a major fire at a plastic manufacturing unit at Manvila in Thiruvananthapuram the other day. The Commission has also directed the Director General of Fire & Rescue Services, State Police Chief and local self-government secretary to submit a report pertaining to the incident. The Commission will hear the case on December 4.

The Commission has also recommended action against offenders after they received several complaints about the blatant violations. As per the complaint, many buildings had managed to obtain building number after misleading the civic authorities.

Many of the buildings did have only a narrow entry which would be difficult for the fire tenders to press into service. The complaints also proposed most modern fire tenders to douse the fire instead of ill-equipped devices in the department. The major fire at Family plastic factory at Manvila broke out late Wednesday resulting in a complete loss to the unit.