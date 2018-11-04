Home States Kerala

Rights panel: Ensure strict fire safety compliance for highrises

Published: 04th November 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the Fire and Rescue Services authorities to ensure the high rises and multi-storeyed buildings in the state comply with the fire and safety norms.

The order has been issued by Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic on Saturday in the wake of a major fire at a plastic manufacturing unit at Manvila in Thiruvananthapuram the other day. The Commission has also directed the Director General of Fire & Rescue Services, State Police Chief and local self-government secretary to submit a report pertaining to the incident. The Commission will hear the case on December 4.

Many of the buildings did have only a narrow entry which would be difficult for the fire tenders to press into service. The complaints also proposed most modern fire tenders to douse the fire instead of ill-equipped devices in the department. The major fire at Family plastic factory at Manvila broke out late Wednesday resulting in a complete loss to the unit.

