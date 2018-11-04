Statewide raids by Vigilance unearth irregularities in Corporations, municipal offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In statewide raids at the corporation and municipal offices on Saturday, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths unearthed widespread irregularities. The raids began at 11 am at 49 municipalities and five corporation offices across the state.

The raids were conducted after the Vigilance Director BS Mohammed Yasin received complaints about corrupt practices prevailing at the engineering wing for approving the construction of buildings. The complaint said that many officers in the engineering wing would deliberately create unnecessary delays in giving the building permits with the sole intention of taking bribes.

As per the Right to Service rules, the permission for the building should be given within 30 days after receiving the application. However, as many as 2,900 applications are still pending. The Vigilance sleuths have also recovered 1,200 applications.

At Thiruvananthapuram corporation office, the number of pending applications of occupancy certificate is not available. It has also been found that many buildings were given permission in building cellars without getting approval from the revenue and geology department.

Similarly, many buildings did not have the toilets and parking bays as per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules. Major irregularities were found at Palluruthy zonal office of Kochi corporation, Nilambur, Kalpetta, Pathanamthitta, Koduvally, Kanjhangad and Karunagapally municipalities related to the approval of building permits.