Home States Kerala

Tamil Nadu native dies in police detention; Kin allege custodial torture

City police commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar denied Swaminathan was tortured in custody.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Custodial death raised its ugly head yet again in the state, as a 39-year-old Tamil Nadu man, who was nabbed by the police, died at the Government Medical College hospital here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Swaminathan from Tirunelveli.

While police officers said Swaminathan was taken into custody by the Medical College Police from Kuttikattur here on Saturday morning for alleged theft, relatives alleged he was taken into custody on Friday evening itself. They said police had tortured him during interrogation which led to his death.
“Based on a complaint lodged by residents at Kuttikattur, Swaminathan was arrested on Saturday morning. He was booked on charges of theft at a metal shop. As he complained of uneasiness, we took him to the Medical College hospital where he was declared dead by 4 pm,” a police officer said.  The body was later shifted to the hospital mortuary. Post-mortem and inquest will be held on Sunday under the supervision of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

City police commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar denied Swaminathan was tortured in custody. “The man was taken into custody only on Saturday morning based on a complaint lodged by local people.
Police brought him to the MCH after he complained of physical discomfort. The man, who was in an inebriated state, was not willing to undergo treatment. The RDO will initiate an inquest, autopsy and detailed probe,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revenue Divisional Officer death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp