Tamil Nadu native dies in police detention; Kin allege custodial torture

KOZHIKODE: Custodial death raised its ugly head yet again in the state, as a 39-year-old Tamil Nadu man, who was nabbed by the police, died at the Government Medical College hospital here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Swaminathan from Tirunelveli.

While police officers said Swaminathan was taken into custody by the Medical College Police from Kuttikattur here on Saturday morning for alleged theft, relatives alleged he was taken into custody on Friday evening itself. They said police had tortured him during interrogation which led to his death.

“Based on a complaint lodged by residents at Kuttikattur, Swaminathan was arrested on Saturday morning. He was booked on charges of theft at a metal shop. As he complained of uneasiness, we took him to the Medical College hospital where he was declared dead by 4 pm,” a police officer said. The body was later shifted to the hospital mortuary. Post-mortem and inquest will be held on Sunday under the supervision of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

City police commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar denied Swaminathan was tortured in custody. “The man was taken into custody only on Saturday morning based on a complaint lodged by local people.

Police brought him to the MCH after he complained of physical discomfort. The man, who was in an inebriated state, was not willing to undergo treatment. The RDO will initiate an inquest, autopsy and detailed probe,” he added.