Treasuries slash FD interest rate

The Department of Treasuries has slashed the interest rate for fixed deposits.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Treasuries has slashed the interest rate for fixed deposits. The new rate for deposits for one year and above is 8 per cent for general category and 8.50 per cent for senior citizens, down from 8 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. The rate of interest for deposits above 180 days but below one year remains unchanged at 7 per cent for general category and 7.50 per cent for senior citizens.

The high-interest rates, when compared to nationalised and private banks, had made the FD schemes of Treasuries more popular among customers. As of August this year, the department had about 5.86 lakh fixed deposit accounts with a total deposit of Rs14,000 crores. Treasuries director Jafar A M said he doesn’t expect a drop in deposits following the interest rate reduction. “We still offer higher rates compared to nationalised or private banks. Most of our customers are pensioners and the salaried class,” he said.
Its attempts to offer ATM facility has been delayed since RBI is sitting on a request to grant sanction for a tie-up with Federal Bank to set up the facility.

