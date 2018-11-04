Youth League steps up attack on Jaleel; demands his prosecution for nepotism

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Terming Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel’s response to the nepotism charge levelled against him ‘open confession of guilt’, Muslim Youth League on Saturday said it would approach the Governor seeking permission to prosecute the minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Muslim Youth League had on Friday alleged that the minister appointed his close relative to the post of General Manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, under his ministry, flouting rules. Though Jaleel refuted charges of foul play, he did not deny that the person appointed to the post was his relative.

Demanding the minister’s ouster, the youth organisation took out protest marches at district centres on Saturday evening and plans to organise protests at the panchayat level on Sunday. A protest march will also be taken out to the office of the Minorities Development Finance Corporation here on Monday.

“At a time when thousands of eligible candidates are available, the minister has come out with a childish and ridiculous argument that his relative was appointed as no eligible candidate could be found,” Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firos said. He also termed as a lie the minister’s claim that the post was advertised in prominent dailies.

“The minister’s relative did not appear for interview on October 26, 2016, as the nepotism charge against E P Jayarajan had snowballed into a major controversy at that time leading to his resignation. Jaleel claims his relative was not interested in the post. If then, why did he apply for the job in the first place?” the youth leader asked.

Firos said the minister’s argument that three candidates who attended the interview did not meet the eligibility criteria was baseless. “How can ineligible candidates be called for an interview?” Firos asked. The Minister claims that his relative gave a fresh application after the Corporation persuaded him to join. If that is true, it is a violation of norms as the post needed to be renotified and fresh interview conducted in the absence of eligible candidates in the first round.

Firos also refuted the Minister’s claim that his relative was appointed on deputation basis. “The rules clearly state that such deputation should be from government organisations or statutory bodies. How can a senior manager of a private bank be appointed on deputation to a government undertaking?” Firos asked.

The youth leader said Jaleel was defending his alleged act of nepotism under the belief that the Chief Minister would protect him. He added that Youth League would also approach the High Court demanding to hasten an inquiry into an earlier corruption charge against Jaleel in connection with certain appointments in Kudumbashree when he was the LSG Minister.

Mullappally calls for indepth investigation into charges

T’Puram: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called upon the Chief Minister to conduct an investigation into the nepotism row against Higher Education minister K T Jaleel after removing the minister during the investigation period. He said the blatant violation of oath of secrecy, clear case nepotism and abuse of power will have to be thoroughly probed. Mullappally said if an investigation is not conducted, the party will launch a major legal and political battle.

Chennithala demands comprehensive probe

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for a comprehensive probe into the appointment of a relative of Minister K T Jaleel in a government undertaking under his ministry, allegedly waiving the requisite qualifications. Chennithala said the allegation was levelled against Jaleel for appointing his uncle’s son as general manager in the State Minority Finance Development Corporation, by changing the qualification criteria.