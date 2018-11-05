A week to go, experts feel SC bench can dismiss writ pleas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Supreme Court is slated to consider the writ petitions challenging the entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 13, the legal experts point out the possibilities that the apex court may either dismiss the petitions without admitting them or tag the writ petitions along with the review petitions.

“When the writ petitions come up before the three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice, the petitions can even be dismissed without entertaining them. The other possibility is the court might issue an order to tag these writ petitions along with the review petitions and to hear the petitions in an open court. This may be heard on November 13 or any other subsequent dates,” pointed out Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj.

Only very rarely, review petitions are heard in an open court, he said.

Security tightened

T’Puram: Security will be provided to devotees who arrive in Sabarimala when it opens for ‘Chithira Atta Visesham’, said Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh. He said women police personnel would be deployed if the situation demands so.

No ban on media: DGP

Kochi: Dismissing reports of an undeclared ban on media at Sabarimala, state police chief Loknath Behera on Sunday said there were no such restrictions. “The police have no plans to deny the freedom of the media,” he said.