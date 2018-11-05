 Applicants’ suitability: Youth League dares K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kits protest a notch high, Muslim Youth League on Sunday challenged Minister for Higher Education and Minority Affairs K T Jaleel to release the qualifications of all the seven persons who had applied for the post of General Manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

The demand came after Jaleel denied all allegations raised against him in connection with the appointment of his cousin K T Adeeb to the post. The minister claimed Adeeb was appointed since no other applicant possessed the required qualification.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Muslim Youth League general secretary P K Firos condemned the justifications put forth by the minister. “Jaleel has failed to give a factual reply to the allegations raised against him,” said Firoz, who added the Youth League has decided to intensify the protest demanding the resignation of the minister.

Coming down heavily on Jaleel, for his comments that the allegations were being raised by Muslim League leaders who have failed to repay their loans, Firos said the minister cannot sidestep valid questions by making childish arguments. “Minister can initiate actions against IUML leaders if they have indeed failed to repay loans taken from Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation. But he should make it public whether the appointment of Adeeb has received Vigilance clearance,” he said.

Firos questioned how can Jaleel appoint someone from the private sector as the General Manager of a PSU. “There are no provisions for this,” he said. Jaleel’s confession that he had appointed Adeeeb shows the allegations are true, Firos added. Adeeb was working as a regional bank manager of a private sector bank in Kozhikode before he was given the PSU appointment.

Turning up the heat

Jaleel has failed to give a factual reply to the allegations levelled against him

He can’t sidestep valid questions by making childish arguments

How could someone from the private sector be appointed as general manager of a PSU?