Home States Kerala

 Applicants’ suitability: Youth League dares K T Jaleel

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Muslim Youth League general secretary P K Firos condemned the justifications put forth by the minister.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kits protest a notch high, Muslim Youth League on Sunday challenged Minister for Higher Education and Minority Affairs K T Jaleel to release the qualifications of all the seven persons who had applied for the post of General Manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.
The demand came after Jaleel denied all allegations raised against him in connection with the appointment of his cousin K T Adeeb to the post. The minister claimed Adeeb was appointed since no other applicant possessed the required qualification.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Muslim Youth League general secretary P K Firos condemned the justifications put forth by the minister. “Jaleel has failed to give a factual reply to the allegations raised against him,” said Firoz, who added the Youth League has decided to intensify the protest demanding the resignation of the minister. 

Coming down heavily on Jaleel, for his comments that the allegations were being raised by Muslim League leaders who have failed to repay their loans, Firos said the minister cannot sidestep valid questions by making childish arguments. “Minister can initiate actions against IUML leaders if they have indeed failed to repay loans taken from Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation. But he should make it public whether the appointment of Adeeb has received Vigilance clearance,” he said. 

Firos questioned how can Jaleel appoint someone from the private sector as the General Manager of a PSU. “There are no provisions for this,” he said. Jaleel’s confession that he had appointed Adeeeb shows the allegations are true, Firos added. Adeeb was working as a regional bank manager of a private sector bank in Kozhikode before he was given the PSU appointment. 

Turning up the heat
Jaleel has failed to give a factual reply to the allegations levelled against him 
He can’t sidestep valid questions by making childish arguments
How could someone from the private sector be appointed as general manager of a PSU?

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K T Jaleel Muslim Youth League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp