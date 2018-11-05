BJP picks holes in minister’s version, says credibility suspect

By Express News Service

BJP state spokesman M S Kumar has said the explanation given by Minister for Higher Education and Minorities Affairs K T Jaleel on the appointment of his close relative as general manager in the Minority Development Finance Corporation is not believable.

The BJP leader said according to Jaleel, the government posted his close relative as general manager owing to the non-availability of properly qualified candidates and added this amounts to insulting and mocking lakhs of highly qualified and educated Keralite youths.

The Minister, who earlier said the advertisement was given in a newspaper, has now backtracked, Kumar said. The BJP leader said of the seven candidates who had turned up for interview none possessed the requisite qualifications, according to the minister. Generally, from among the applicants, only those who have the required credentials are called for the interview and the minister has to answer as to why ill-qualified people were also called, Kumar asked.

The Minister has admitted the appointment was out of the way and there is nothing to justify him now, the BJP leader said and demanded the Chief Minister to dismiss the minister and pointed to the example of E P Jayarajan who resigned from the council of ministers.