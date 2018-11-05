Home States Kerala

BJP picks holes in minister’s version, says credibility suspect

The Minister, who earlier said the advertisement was given in a newspaper, has now backtracked, Kumar said.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

BJP state spokesman M S Kumar has said the explanation given by Minister for Higher Education and Minorities Affairs K T Jaleel on the appointment of his close relative as general manager in the Minority Development Finance Corporation is not believable.

The BJP leader said according to Jaleel, the government posted his close relative as general manager owing to the non-availability of properly qualified candidates and added this amounts to insulting and mocking lakhs of highly qualified and educated Keralite youths.

ALSO READ | Ramesh Chennithala calls for minister’s immediate ouster

The Minister, who earlier said the advertisement was given in a newspaper, has now backtracked, Kumar said. The BJP leader said of the seven candidates who had turned up for interview none possessed the requisite qualifications, according to the minister. Generally, from among the applicants, only those who have the required credentials are called for the interview and the minister has to answer as to why ill-qualified people were also called, Kumar asked.

The Minister has admitted the appointment was out of the way and there is nothing to justify him now,  the BJP leader said and demanded the Chief Minister to dismiss the minister and pointed to the example of E P Jayarajan who resigned from the council of ministers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M S Kumar K T Jaleel BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp