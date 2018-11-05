Home States Kerala

CPM bid to implement party congress diktat at hill shrine: P S Sreedharan Pillai

Flaying  Pinarayi’s stance and attitude on the issue, Pillai said the party will stand with people and fight oppression by the state through peaceful means.

Published: 05th November 2018

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Blasting the government on the Sabarimala issue, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai here on Sunday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to implement the CPM party congress’ resolution at the hill shrine. The  19th CPM party congress had decided against following religious practices, he said.

“The government is trying to implement this in Sabarimala under the pretext of the Supreme Court verdict,” said Pillai, while claiming the 20th party congress held here had assailed the party cadre over their failure to implement the resolution. “The party is now trying to implement the resolution and destroy Sabarimala. CPM is concerned over its cadre following religious practices and beliefs,” Pillai said here on Sunday. 

Flaying  Pinarayi’s stance and attitude on the issue, Pillai said the party will stand with people and fight oppression by the state through peaceful means. “BJP will stand with the people and fight on their behalf. We will also raise awareness about the issue through door-to-door campaigns. The party will fight oppression through peaceful means. BJP will abide by the laws while staging protests. We will not resort to wanton acts of violence. We will support the protests of the devotees in Sabarimala,” he said. 

Pillai said more leaders from CPM and Congress will be joining BJP in the coming days. “Twelve more persons from other parties will join BJP at a conference at Pathanamthitta on Monday. A state-level Congress leader, former SFI district president and an LDF panchayat convener are among those who will join BJP on Monday,” he said. 

