Fight against waste: Government to rope in school students

The state government has decided to include school students in its fight against the waste menace.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to include school students in its fight against the waste menace. The proposed campaign, a joint initiative of Haritha Keralam Mission and General Education Department, will make students from Class III to Class VIII part of it.

As part of the initiative, students will be provided with lessons on waste management and about segregation of wastes generated at their respective houses. “The fight against waste will have to begin from students. Not just because they are the future generation, but they could also attune the households to put in place waste management techniques. Hence, we expect each student to become a brand ambassador of waste management,” said T N Seema, executive vice-chairperson of Haritha Keralam Mission.

According to her, the ‘Suchitwa Saksharatha’ and the ‘Haritha Sparsam’ programme being launched at Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts will work as the model for the campaign being planned. In the later phases, the initiative will be extended to colleges too, she said.

“When it comes to waste-management, mixed-waste poses the biggest challenge. To address the same, an awareness on segregation of waste will have to be made. It will not be limited to bio-waste and solid-waste but will also cover separation of wastes into recyclable ones and non-recyclable ones,” added Seema. 
Meanwhile, an officer with the General Education Department said the campaign will be clubbed with the activities of the school science club. To develop a competitive spirit among students, various programmes will also be conducted, the officer added.

Green Protocol
In line with the implementation of green protocol from November 1, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) is gearing up for a massive ward-level campaign to be carried out with the help of Kerala State Legal Services Authority, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Food Safety, Health and Police Departments.

The drive will be spearheaded by Haritha Keralam Mission.  “LSGD, with the help of Haritha Keralam Mission, is planning to take up a massive awareness campaign. In total there will be 40,000 awareness classes and we expect to target 20 lakh people,” said an officer with the LSGD. The other activities being planned to tackle waste menace are the Second phase of ‘Freedom from Waste’ programme; appraisal of waste management measures at 70 lakh houses/institutions; and separate waste management initiatives at markets and others.

