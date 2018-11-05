Home States Kerala

KT Jaleel rubbishes charges, says all stipulated norms followed

Published: 05th November 2018

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the Opposition intensifying its protest in the alleged nepotism row, Minorities Affairs and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Sunday defended his decision and said every norm has been followed while appointing the general manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, on deputation. 

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Jaleel rejected all charges levelled against him. “The deputation usually follows two norms - direct appointment on the basis of submission of applications or through print media advertisements. Here, we issued a press note which was carried in leading dailies,” said Jaleel. 

According to Jaleel, the Corporation received seven applications, but only three appeared for the interview. But none was appointed as the applicants did not possess the required qualification. “It was then that we decided to appoint the GM directly upon submission of application. The said candidate had adequate qualifications and he represents a scheduled bank. Since its inception,the Corporation had twice appointed GMs in the same manner,” added Jaleel. 

Rather than making a hue and cry, the Opposition should understand that as per Section 9B of Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules 1958, the state government in public interest can appoint officers from other governments or statutory bodies, said Jaleel. 

“The institution was in dire need of a GM, especially when it’s in the process of applying for 
an NBFC license. Before the current GM’s appointment, a company secretary was looking after the day-to-day affairs of the Corporation. But the said officer didn’t take steps to implement the loan management software. The Corporation is now suffering due that delay,” said Jaleel. Targeting the IUML, he said the nepotism charges are levelled to cover their misdeeds.

