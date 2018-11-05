Pinarayi should take initiative to settle women’s entry issue, says Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take the initiative to settle the Sabarimala issue. “An administrator should not take the path of confrontation,” he told reporters at Indira Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters. Mullappally said Pinarayi should convene a meeting of all concerned and settle the matter as it has reached a boiling point and anything can happen. He charged the state government of miserably failing in the Sabarimala matter and added the government has the responsibility to bring in peace.

Pinarayi is trying to create caste divisions in the society by using upper caste and lower caste terminology in the Sabarimala issue and this will lead to our renaissance movement being pulled back. He said the government should never allow the Sabarimala issue to go out of control and added both the CPM and the RSS-BJP combine have brought in sacrificial lambs from the killing fields of Kannur and this is indeed a grave situation. Mullappally said this can be termed the dark chapter in the annals of Sabarimala history.

He said the state government has given an opportunity for the RSS-BJP combine to spread its wings in Kerala and added the BJP national president Amit Shah has stayed back in Thiruvananthapuram to chalk out the strategies to be adopted in the Sabarimala issue.Mullappally said the Left coalition partners - CPI and MP Veerendrakumar’s Janata Dal (Secular) - should try to convince the Chief Minister and the CPM into settling the matter and not allow it spiral out of control.

He said the Congress is a political party which preaches only non-violence and charged the state government of curtailing media freedom in Sabarimala. He said reports of blocking the media from Nilakkal are worrisome and the government should not hide anything in a democracy.He said when the temple is opened for the November 5 pooja, the media should be allowed to function fearlessly and even during World War II, the media had reported with confidence and courage.

Appointment controversy

To a question on the appointment controversy in which Minister for Minorities and Local Self-government K T Jaleel is embroiled in, Mullappally said “Jaleel has broken the oath of secrecy and this is the high end of nepotism which is unbecoming of a minister.” The senior leader charged the state government of giving parole period of a year to CPM leader Kunhanandan who is undergoing imprisonment in the murder case of T P Chandrashekaran as a convict. When asked about the alleged reports of the Central agencies that Left extremists are trying to foment trouble in Sabarimala, Mullappally said, “I don’t know that, but generally in such situations, these organisations try to create problems and capitalise on it.”