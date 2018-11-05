Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala calls for minister’s immediate ouster

Generally, such appointments are conducted after giving advertisements about the vacancy in leading dailies.

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said higher education minister K T Jaleel must resign immediately as he has breached the oath of office by appointing his cousin to a plum PSU post.Minister has violated all rules and regulations by appointing his close relative without holding an interview. The minister even intervened to dilute the qualifications required for the post to suit his relative. Hence he has no moral right to continue in his seat even for a minute, he said.

Generally, such appointments are conducted after giving advertisements about the vacancy in leading dailies. But in this case, the Corporation chose to issue a press release, which is a blatant violation of norms, said Chennithala. "This is a clear example of the minister favouring his relative," he said.

Even the MD of Minority Development Finance Corporation has clarified that the minister’s relative had not even attended the interview. This shows a clear case nepotism, Jaleel must resign with immediate effect.

