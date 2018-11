By Express News Service

KOCHI: Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj said as of now, the three-member bench is bound by the Constitution Bench. Hence they cannot grand any relief unless and until the matter is referred to a larger bench.

Another Supreme Court lawyer P V Dinesh reiterated the view.“The bench headed by the Chief Justice could take a decision either to admit the petitions or dismiss them,” said Dinesh. Meanwhile, the review petitions against the five-member Constitution Bench are yet not finalised.