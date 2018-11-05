Home States Kerala

Security stepped up ahead of 'Chithira Atta Visesham' in Sabarimala

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said no restrictions have been placed on media in Sabarimala.

Kerala Police at the entry point of Sabarimala Temple (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Security will be provided to devotees who arrive in Sabarimala when it opens for ‘Chithira Atta Visesham’, said Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh. He said women police personnel would be deployed if the situation demands so. 

The deployment of women personnel above 50 years is on the cards as there have been specific inputs that the BJP and the RSS would try to rope in its female cadre to prevent the entry of women in the shrine.
Meanwhile, unprecedented security measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been declared in Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Elavunkal and will continue till Tuesday midnight when the shrine closes.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said no restrictions have been placed on media in Sabarimala. “The media personnel are currently not admitted as security measures are being taken. Once the security measures are fully implemented, the media will be allowed entry,” Behera said.Behera added the decision was taken to protect the security and interest of the media persons and the devotees.

