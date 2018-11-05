VS Achuthanandan seeks action against those misusing his name
Published: 05th November 2018 07:34 AM | Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:34 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan has demanded action against people who are misusing his name and photograph to spread fake statements in the Sabarimala issue. In a statement here, Achuthanandan demanded the police arrest such people and launch an investigation. “The social media is being widely misused to target individuals and create a communal rift.
There was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to unleash violence by spreading the fake news that Sivadasan, a pilgrim, was killed in police action in Sabarimala. The attempt to create communal discord is clear from the fact that the BJP state president, who is also a lawyer, circulated this tale and called for a hartal,’’ Achuthanandan said.