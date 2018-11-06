Home States Kerala

Be wary of attempts to create unrest: Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi said the government is not against the devotees as the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits are trying to establish.

Published: 06th November 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The believers of Kerala should be careful about the Sangh Parivar attempt to turn Sabarimala into a land of unrest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking at the explanatory meeting organised by the district LDF committee at the Police Parade Ground here on Monday.

Pinarayi said the government is not against the devotees as the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits are trying to establish. The dirty game orchestrated by the BJP was exposed in the media on Monday, he said. The government has been repeatedly saying it is with the devotees. At the same time, it is also committed to protecting religious institutions. A concerted effort is going on from the part of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar to create division in society in the name of religion and caste. So far, Kerala has not witnessed any divide in the name of religion. But now the RSS and the BJP are trying to take advantage of the situation, said Pinarayi.

The believers should foil the attempts of the divisive forces and ensure that no such attempts are entertained here, he said amidst cheers.The Sangh Parivar is indulging in a malicious campaign that the government is against Sabarimala, he said.

