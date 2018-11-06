Governor’s Deepavali greetings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has greeted the people of the state on the eve of Deepavali. In a message issued here on Monday, the Governor conveyed Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world. He also said, “may the lamps we light during this Deepavali spread the radiance of love, harmony and compassion in society.”