In a first, women cops deployed at Sannidhanam

For the first time in the history of Sabarimala, women police personnel were deployed at Sannidhanam for security duty on Monday.

Published: 06th November 2018 10:03 AM

Women police officers on security duty at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala on Monday | B P Deepu

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of Sabarimala, women police personnel were deployed at Sannidhanam for security duty on Monday. But the state government was very much considerate to the sentiments of devotees and brought in only women police personnel above 50 for the duty.
Senior government officers told Express the government could have deployed young women police officers for duty but desisted from it and opted for officers above 50 years, giving due to consideration to the sensitive issue.

It was in a high-level meeting of police officers the need for women police personnel for duty at Sannidhanam was raised. The department immediately decided to rope in senior women police officers for the purpose. Thrissur Range Inspector General M R Ajith Kumar, who is in charge of the police force at Sannidhanam, said: “All the 15 women police officers deployed at Sannidhanam are in the rank of Sub-Inspectors and Circle Inspectors. They have been picked from the police wings across the state for Sabarimala duty. We are here to do our duty and the women police officers have been deployed as part of the tight security measures devised for the security of devotees,” he said.

Though the department initially decided not to deploy women police officers and keep them on standby at Sannidhanam, the decision was changed after rumours spread like wildfire the government has brought young women police officers to provide darshan. “The women police officers, aged above 50, were put on duty at Sannidhanam to dispel the rumours,” said another senior police officer.

Meanwhile, there was some confusion within the Police Department as senior officers had to make last minute changes in security planning due to unexpected leave applications from senior IPS officers. Three top police officers - ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar, Inspector Generals P Vijayan and Vijay Sakhare -  have gone on leave.

P Vijayan, who was entrusted with the security of Sannidhanam from November 3-6, has sought leave for two weeks citing personal reasons. The government finalised Vijayan for monitoring security duty at Sannidhanam because he had years of experience as Special Officer in Sannidhanam during the annual pilgrimage season.

