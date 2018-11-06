Home States Kerala

Joint Christian Council to move against Syro Malabar Church

JCC will write to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath demanding withdrawal from the sale of land. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Joint Christian Council (JCC) on Tuesday decided to counter the Syro Malabar Church’s attempts to seek bids for the sale of 10 acres in their possession near Vijo Bhavan at Kakkanad.

JCC will write to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath demanding withdrawal from the sale of land. Manathodath has been assigned to resolve issues pertaining to the financial burden of the diocese and Kochouseph Chittilapilly, the latter having been approached by the Church to buy the land.

The council has also decided to resort to protests if the Church does not back out from inviting bids. Earlier, Express had brought into the limelight the Church’s plans to sell the land. The diocese has decided to sell its property in Kakkanad at RS 5 lakh per cent. JCC vice president Varghese Parambil and members Joseph Varghese, George Joseph and Baby Mathew were among those who attended the meeting.

