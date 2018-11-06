Home States Kerala

Kerala Finance Corporation slashes interest rate

The Corporation announced the special interest rate cut as part of a special drive to support the industrial sectors in the state.

Published: 06th November 2018 11:24 AM

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Financial Corporation  (KFC) has slashed the interest rate of manufacturing and service sector loans.The interest rate of service sector loans will come down up to 1 pc from existing rates. The KFC announced the special interest rate cut as part of a special drive to support the industrial sectors in the state.

“It is the biggest cut in interest rates by KFC and is an excellent opportunity for units in MSME sector. The interest reduction will benefit thousands of manufacturing, industrial and service sector units of the state. The corporation could reduce its cost of fund by mobilising low-cost funds from the market, FI and Banks and the benefit is passed on to customers”,  said Sanjeev Kaushik, CMD of the Corporation.   

Currently each loan of the Finance Corporation placed in one of the seven bands of interest structure based on their credit rating. Though base rate system was introduced, some customers have not been benefitted in base rate system.

Now the interest rate structure is simplified by reducing the bands from seven to five bands. Also the rates of service sector were 0.5 pc higher than manufacturing sector.In revised system the rates of manufacturing and service sectors loans are merged and hence service sector customers will get benefit up to 1 pc reduction in interest rates.

Comments

