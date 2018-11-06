Home States Kerala

LDF likely to discuss charges against minister

Later, Minister E P Jayarajan, who had to quit over nepotism charges once, also supported his cabinet colleague.

Published: 06th November 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police arresting a Muslim Youth League activist who held a protest march to the office of the Kerala State Minorities Development Corporation in Kozhikode on Monday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the nepotism charges against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel gains momentum and the Opposition continues to mount attacks on the government seeking the minister’s resignation, the Left front is likely to discuss the issue soon. The CPM state secretariat may also look into the matter this Friday.

With the Youth League demanding the resignation of the minister and taking out protests across the state, the minister had come out justifying the appointment of his relative in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation on Sunday.

Later, Minister E P Jayarajan, who had to quit over nepotism charges once, also supported his cabinet colleague. Terming the allegations against Jaleel baseless, Jayarajan said an unnecessary misunderstanding is being created by misinterpreting the issue.

The BJP has also come out against the minister, saying the explanation by the minister is not satisfactory. The minister has admitted his relative was given an out of the way appointment, said the saffron party. In this backdrop, Jaleel should be dropped from the cabinet, said the BJP leadership.

After challenging Jaleel to release the qualifications of all the seven persons who had applied for the post of general manager of the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, the Youth League is going ahead with protests, prompting the Left front to look seriously into the allegations.

