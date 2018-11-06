Home States Kerala

Muslim Youth League to tighten noose around Jaleel; intensify protests

Meanwhile, MYL is planning to intensify protests in the Thavanur Assembly constituency. Protests were held at Alathiyur and Edappal, two major towns, on Sunday.

Published: 06th November 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Shafeeq Alingal
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Muslim Youth League (MYL) is set to tighten noose around Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, a former leader of the MYL, over his alleged involvement in the nepotism row. MYL is expected to leave no stone unturned to decimate the minister. As part of this, the MYL on Monday took out protest marches to the Secretariat, office of the Minorities Development Finance Development Corporation and the MLA office at Nariparambu, demanding Jaleel’s resignation.

MYL state general secretary P K Firos told Express they will seek the Governor’s intervention on the matter. “We have also decided to take legal action against Jaleel,” Firos said.IUML and its feeder organisations are yet to recover from the shock of the debacle of the 2006 Kuttippuram election in which Jaleel, who had contested the poll as an independent following his expulsion from the party, defeated IUML stalwart P K Kunhalikutty. Now, political commentators said, the row has come as a chance for reprisal for MYL.

Meanwhile, MYL is planning to intensify protests in the Thavanur Assembly constituency. Protests were held at Alathiyur and Edappal, two major towns, on Sunday. MYL state secretary Mujeeb Kaderi said panchayat-level protests will be intensified and MYL activists will gherao the minister in public functions if he does not step down from the Cabinet.

Refresh your memory

A couple of days ago, MYL had accused Jaleel of nepotism, alleging he appointed his cousin Adeeb KT, as general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, a government undertaking under the Jaleel-led Minority Welfare Department, flouting rules. Jaleel had rubbished the charges.

Speaker supports Jaleel

Amid reports of a political feud brewing between Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Jaleel, the former has come out in support of the minister. “The controversy is unnecessary. Bringing in officers on deputation is common. The government is free to do so and there is no room for controversy in the appointment,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslim Youth League K T Jaleel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp