Muslim Youth League to tighten noose around Jaleel; intensify protests

MALAPPURAM: The Muslim Youth League (MYL) is set to tighten noose around Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, a former leader of the MYL, over his alleged involvement in the nepotism row. MYL is expected to leave no stone unturned to decimate the minister. As part of this, the MYL on Monday took out protest marches to the Secretariat, office of the Minorities Development Finance Development Corporation and the MLA office at Nariparambu, demanding Jaleel’s resignation.

MYL state general secretary P K Firos told Express they will seek the Governor’s intervention on the matter. “We have also decided to take legal action against Jaleel,” Firos said.IUML and its feeder organisations are yet to recover from the shock of the debacle of the 2006 Kuttippuram election in which Jaleel, who had contested the poll as an independent following his expulsion from the party, defeated IUML stalwart P K Kunhalikutty. Now, political commentators said, the row has come as a chance for reprisal for MYL.

Meanwhile, MYL is planning to intensify protests in the Thavanur Assembly constituency. Protests were held at Alathiyur and Edappal, two major towns, on Sunday. MYL state secretary Mujeeb Kaderi said panchayat-level protests will be intensified and MYL activists will gherao the minister in public functions if he does not step down from the Cabinet.

Refresh your memory

A couple of days ago, MYL had accused Jaleel of nepotism, alleging he appointed his cousin Adeeb KT, as general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, a government undertaking under the Jaleel-led Minority Welfare Department, flouting rules. Jaleel had rubbished the charges.

Speaker supports Jaleel

Amid reports of a political feud brewing between Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Jaleel, the former has come out in support of the minister. “The controversy is unnecessary. Bringing in officers on deputation is common. The government is free to do so and there is no room for controversy in the appointment,” he said.