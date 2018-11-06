Sabarimala: Numbers swell, devotees keep police on their toes

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A sense of anticipation prevailed in the air before the Sabarimala temple opened yet again for a few hours on Monday. With the Supreme Court verdict on young women’s entry still creating ripples, alertness was the key once again. A huge turnout of devotees left the police on their toes, but they had come prepared and deployed women officers at Sannidhanam for the first time in history. The day had its share of drama as well.

The last time the temple was opened, for the five-day Thulam pooja, several untoward incidents had occurred at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and elsewhere after devotees protested against the SC verdict.

Chithira Attavishesham used to attract only a few thousands to the shrine in the past. This time, 5,000 devotees turned up on Monday alone.

The state government managed them as more than 3,000 security personnel, including a 20-member women commando team and 100 women police officers, were deployed in and around the shrine, on its approach roads and base camp of Nilakkal.

Security was tight. As many as 12 additional cameras kept a close watch on the devotees. At Sannidhanam, mobile jammers at different parts prevented their smooth communication. The pilgrims’ identity cards were verified and several of them were seen holding up their Aadhaar cards. The police restricted their entry at Nilakkal in the morning and at Pampa at 1 pm.

The shrine opened at 5 pm and devotees went down the hill peacefully after having darshan. Yet there was time for drama when 30-year-old Anju and her husband Vijith from Cherthala reached Pampa along with their son and daughter and sought police protection to go to the temple. It led to protest from Hindu organisations. The police finally managed to dissuade her from going up the hill.