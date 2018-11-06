Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Numbers swell, devotees keep police on their toes

The last time the temple was opened, for the five-day Thulam pooja, several untoward incidents had occurred at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and elsewhere. 

Published: 06th November 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The police left nothing to chance in their efforts to make security watertight and even thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu was asked to use the walk-through metal detector in Pampa while proceeding to the shrine | Shaji Vettipuram

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A sense of anticipation prevailed in the air before the Sabarimala temple opened yet again for a few hours on Monday. With the Supreme Court verdict on young women’s entry still creating ripples, alertness was the key once again. A huge turnout of devotees left the police on their toes, but they had come prepared and deployed women officers at Sannidhanam for the first time in history. The day had its share of drama as well.

The last time the temple was opened, for the five-day Thulam pooja, several untoward incidents had occurred at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and elsewhere after devotees protested against the SC verdict.
Chithira Attavishesham used to attract only a few thousands to the shrine in the past. This time, 5,000 devotees turned up on Monday alone.

The state government managed them as more than 3,000 security personnel, including a 20-member women commando team and 100 women police officers, were deployed in and around the shrine, on its approach roads and base camp of Nilakkal.

Security was tight. As many as 12 additional cameras kept a close watch on the devotees. At Sannidhanam, mobile jammers at different parts prevented their smooth communication. The pilgrims’ identity cards were verified and several of them were seen holding up their Aadhaar cards. The police restricted their entry at Nilakkal in the morning and at Pampa at 1 pm.

The shrine opened at 5 pm and devotees went down the hill peacefully after having darshan. Yet there was time for drama when 30-year-old Anju and her husband Vijith from Cherthala reached Pampa along with their son and daughter and sought police protection to go to the temple. It led to protest from Hindu organisations. The police finally managed to dissuade her from going up the hill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Thulam pooja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp