Sabarimala temple opened for Chithira Attavishesham

The sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple was opened for Chithira Attavishesham pooja at 5 pm on Monday.

Published: 06th November 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees waiting for darshan at the valiya nadapandal at Sannidhanam on Monday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple was opened for Chithira Attavishesham pooja at 5 pm on Monday. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and Melshanthi Unnikrishnan Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum and lit the lamp. Travancore Dewaswom Board member K P Sankaradas, Sabarimala Special Commissioner M Manoj and IG M R Ajith Kumar were also present.

No special poojas were performed on the day. The temple will reopen at 5 am on Tuesday, following which nirmalyam and abhishekham will be performed. Neyyabhishekham, Ganapathi homam, Usha Pooja, Ucha Pooja, Kalashabhishekham, Padi Pooja and Pushpabhishekham will also be held. After Athazha Pooja, the temple will be closed at 10 pm by reciting Harivarasanam.

The temple will be opened again on November 16 evening and the new melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be assume duties. They will open the sanctum sanctorum on November 17.

