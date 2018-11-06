Home States Kerala

Security as per SC, Centre’s fiat, says state

The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court security arrangements have been made at Sabarimala as directed by the Supreme Court and the Centre.

Published: 06th November 2018 09:58 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court security arrangements have been made at Sabarimala as directed by the Supreme Court and the Centre. The state government also submitted the Centre’s letter for steps to avoid violence in Sabarimala. The state made the submission when K R Sunil, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court the police is creating an atmosphere of panic and fear and also collecting personal details, including name and address of the devotees, to enter the Sannidhanam. The Devaswom Bench also directed the government to file a statement on the plea from Sarojam Surendran of Mattanchery seeking Rs 2 lakh compensation for the injury suffered by her during alleged police action when the temple reopened for monthly poojas on October 17.

