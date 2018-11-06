Home States Kerala

Stepping in with special homes for orphaned, special children

While these children spend all their lives ignored and in misery in orphanages, the WCD is stepping in with plans to provide improved facilities for them at specially set up homes. 

Published: 06th November 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

parents, child, adoption, children, family, representational image

Image for representational purpose only.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adoptive parents wait for years to add to their family, so skewed is the ratio of prospective parents to the kids available for adoption. According to the Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System, there is just one child available for every nine adoptive parents in the country.

Yet for all this crunch, there is one section of orphaned kids who don’t make it to the wish list of waiting parents. These are the special children afflicted by autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, dyslexia and blindness.

While these children spend all their lives ignored and in misery in orphanages and care centres which barely have the facilities to house them, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department is stepping in with plans to provide improved facilities for them at specially set up homes. According to a WCD source, there are about 20 kids with special needs in 17 authorised adoption centres in the state.
The project will be implemented in coordination with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), the Central nodal body for adoption. Once a separate home is built, facilities such as medical service, physical, occupational and speech therapies, clinical psychology, rehabilitation surgery, and skill training for some trade will be made available to the inmates.

Adoption centres are not allowed to keep children above six years and need to shift them to orphanages or childcare institutes. However, most of these institutes and orphanages lack the facilities to house special kids.

“Till a separate centre is established, we are looking to house the children at centres run by voluntary groups who have prior experience in dealing with kids with special needs,” said the WCD source.It has been learnt that the government has invited Expression of Interest from volunteer groups willing to accommodate the children. So far, five organisations have applied. Officers have visited two centres in Malappuram district, and have given the initial nod to ratify them as eligible for accommodating the children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
adoption Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System children with special needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp