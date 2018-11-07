‘Aanayottam a part of Guruvayur tradition’

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas said the ‘Aanayottam’ or elephant race, in Guruvayur temple, was a part of the traditional customs and will be explained to the Supreme Court, after studying the notice issued by it.

Stating that the Devaswom is yet to receive the Supreme Court notice on the elephant race at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Mohandas made it clear to the press on Tuesday that there was no ‘so-called cruel race’ happening at Guruvayur. “It is a part of the tradition commemorating the historical event that led to the elephant parade for the Guruvayur festival. Only 10 elephants are a part of it and they are not forced to run rather conducted as a temple ritual. The elephant that comes first in the race carries the Sree Krishna idol for the ten days of the Guruvayur festival,” he added.

When asked about the tethering land required for elephants, Mohandas added that if needed the Guruvayur Punnathoor Kotta will be expanded. At present, 48 elephants are housed on the 18-acre land while the norms mandate 2 acre land per elephant.