BJP prez revelation: TDB seeks explanation from thantri

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai revealing Sabarimala Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru had consulted with him to close the temple when two women reached Sannidhanam with police escort, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has sought an explanation from the thantri. The Devaswom commissioner has sent a notice to the thantri, seeking an explanation within three days.

K P Sankar Das, TDB member, told Express the board has to seek an explanation from the thantri as the party president made a revelation.“We need to check the facts whether the thantri is involved in consulting with the BJP president. The thantri is in a responsible position. If any such conspiracy to close the temple was held, then it is a serious matter and it needs to be probed. However, we will decide to take action or not only after hearing the explanation of the thantri,” he said. Sankar also pointed out the protest carried out by priests in front of ‘Pathinettam padi’ during the Thulam month pooja needs to be probed.

Earlier, Pillai had said during a Yuva Morcha function in Kozhikode the thantri had taken a decision to close the temple in consultation with him. This had triggered a controversy, following which the thantri himself came up with the explanation.

However, the other day, the thantri clarified he had not consulted anyone to close the temple. “I have not contacted Sreedharan Pillai over the phone. I had got a letter from the Pandalam Palace in this regard. Other than that, I had not taken any advice from anyone. All the news that we hear in this regard is baseless,” he clarified.

Earlier, TDB president A Padmakumar denied the arguments of Sreedharan Pillai and supported the thantri. In the party function, Pillai revealed the protests at Sabarimala were part of a ‘political agenda’ and the crisis prevailing will be a ‘golden political opportunity’.

Police seek legal opinion on booking Pillai

T’Puram: With leaders from various political dispensations clamouring for registering police case against BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai over his controversial remarks, the Police Department has decided to seek legal opinion on whether the case would stand or not. Several leaders, including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Congress MLA K Muraleedharan, had asked the police to book Pillai for conspiring to create unrest in Sabarimala.

Tension at Nilakkal

T’Puram: Chaos prevailed at Nilakkal on Tuesday following an altercation between BJP leaders and the police in protest against the decision of the police to impose curbs on the entry of private vehicles bound for Pampa. The developments began to unfold in the morning when a vehicle carrying a section of BJP state leaders, including P K Krishnadas and A N Radhakrishnan, was blocked by the police. Though the police allowed them to proceed in KSRTC buses, the leaders refused. As the police did not let them travel in the vehicle, the BJP activists turned against the police and picked up an argument with them. However, the leaders later proceeded to Pampa by KSRTC buses.

Temple closed after two days of tension

Sabarimala: The Sabarimala temple which opened for two days on November 5 and 6, closed after witnessing tense scenes over stopping the probable entry of women in the restricted age group. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru conducted a padipooja ritual before the closing of the temple. The ritual was the offering of a business group from Kannur.