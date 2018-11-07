Home States Kerala

Government raises spending on Temple Entry Proclamation anniversary celebrations

In the process, however, post-flood austerity measures seem to have taken a quiet back seat.

Published: 07th November 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:23 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to celebrate the anniversary of the Temple Entry Proclamation in a much bigger manner than earlier planned, as part of its strategy to counter the Sabarimala Temple issue.

In the process, however, post-flood austerity measures seem to have taken a quiet back seat. The government is scaling up spending on the upcoming 82nd anniversary celebrations of the Temple Entry Proclamation. Through a November 2 order, the government issued orders hiking the estimated expenditure for the celebrations from R12 lakh to R57.75 lakh.  Organised jointly by the Cultural Affairs, I&PRD, Archives and Archaeology Departments, the celebrations are planned from November 10 to 12. The theme is ‘Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya.’

In the aftermath of the mid-August floods, the government had initially decided to shun all forms of government-funded celebrations and use the money for the Rebuild Kerala initiative. On the other hand, the decision to celebrate the anniversary of the proclamation - a landmark in the state’s reformation movement - with pomp is viewed as an integral part of the LDF government’s response to the Sabarimala row. According to the new order issued by the I&PRD, R4 lakh will be spent on the celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram alone.

R28 lakh has been earmarked for the conduct of programmes in the remaining districts and New Delhi.  R3.5 lakh will be spent on printing 10,000 copies of a coffee table book, R12 lakh on media ads, R3 lakh on FM radio ads, and R2.5 lakh on a documentary. The government also plans to print posters at a cost of R50,000.

As per the first government order issued in October, the programmes in Thiruvananthapuram was to have cost only R3.5 lakh and those in the remaining districts and New Delhi, R7 lakh. The documentary was to have cost only R1.5 lakh.

