Home States Kerala

Minister A K Balan vows government resolve to rid sector of graft

The Minister said, when the LDF Government came to power, it had to pay a sum of `25,000 crore as dues to contractors and it has paid all the arrears.

Published: 07th November 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Law Minister A K Balan (File photo)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The awarding and execution of contract work will be made corruption free, said Law Minister A K Balan. He was speaking after inaugurating the Palakkad district conference of the All Kerala Government Contractors’ Federation in Vadakkencherry on Tuesday.   

“The government has been able to remove corruption to an extent. The contract sector will be freed of corruption and strict action will be taken against those engaging in corruption. The government’s tag-line after the floods was ‘a new era, a new construction’ and the contractors have a great role to play in it,” Balan said.   The contractors, he said, should be in the forefront of restoring infrastructure in the state. The government is sympathetic to the demands of the contractors as they provide employment to thousands of workers under them, he said.  

The Minister said, when the LDF Government came to power, it had to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 crore as dues to contractors and it has paid all the arrears. “The problems relating to the GST will be sorted out soon,” he said.

Balan said work worth Rs 50,000 crore is being undertaken through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).“Till October 31 this year, 466 projects totalling Rs 39,703 crore have been accorded administrative sanction. The projects, including roads and bridges, are being executed under 26 departments,” the Minister said.

AKGCF district president M Vaputty presided over the meet while K D Prasenan MLA was the chief guest. The others who offered felicitations included AKGCF state general secretary P Nagaratnan and district secretary M Sreedharan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Law Minister A K Balan All Kerala Government Contractors’ Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp