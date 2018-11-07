Minister A K Balan vows government resolve to rid sector of graft

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The awarding and execution of contract work will be made corruption free, said Law Minister A K Balan. He was speaking after inaugurating the Palakkad district conference of the All Kerala Government Contractors’ Federation in Vadakkencherry on Tuesday.

“The government has been able to remove corruption to an extent. The contract sector will be freed of corruption and strict action will be taken against those engaging in corruption. The government’s tag-line after the floods was ‘a new era, a new construction’ and the contractors have a great role to play in it,” Balan said. The contractors, he said, should be in the forefront of restoring infrastructure in the state. The government is sympathetic to the demands of the contractors as they provide employment to thousands of workers under them, he said.

The Minister said, when the LDF Government came to power, it had to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 crore as dues to contractors and it has paid all the arrears. “The problems relating to the GST will be sorted out soon,” he said.

Balan said work worth Rs 50,000 crore is being undertaken through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).“Till October 31 this year, 466 projects totalling Rs 39,703 crore have been accorded administrative sanction. The projects, including roads and bridges, are being executed under 26 departments,” the Minister said.

AKGCF district president M Vaputty presided over the meet while K D Prasenan MLA was the chief guest. The others who offered felicitations included AKGCF state general secretary P Nagaratnan and district secretary M Sreedharan.