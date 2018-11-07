Private security agency staff arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The private firm deputed for security duty at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, for the ISL matches, has once again landed in trouble as eight employees were arrested by the Palarivattom police for allegedly threatening and assaulting some youths who were engaged for duty at the stadium on a temporary basis.

According to the police, the arrest was made following an inquiry into the complaint lodged by seven students deployed for assisting the security staff of the agency at the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match on Monday.

“A verbal duel broke out between the students and the staff when the former demanded wages after the game. Following that, the staff threatened them and pointed a gun at them. Soon, a police team reached the spot and took away the complainants. The accused were arrested on charges of rioting and attempt to murder,” said an officer.

As per the complaint, the wages are normally disbursed by the firm soon after the match concludes, but on Monday that was not done. “The arrest was recorded and the accused will be produced before the court,” said Palarivattom SI S Sanal. The security agency had earlier been in the news for harassing football spectators at Kaloor stadium.