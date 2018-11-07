Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Former TDB chief moves Kerala HC seeking removal of board member

In his plea, Gopalakrishnan alleged that Sankardas violated the oath when he took charge as TDB board member that he would abide by Hindu religious customs followed in the temple.

Published: 07th November 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

TDB former president Prayar Gopalakrishnan with activist Rahul Easwar during a press meet at Ernakulam Press Club on Thursday | Express

By PTI

KOCHI: Former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan Wednesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking removal of present board member K P Sankardas alleging that he had violated the customs of the Sabarimala temple recently.

READ: Swarming protesters leave police helpless as Sabarimala reopened

On November 5, the petitioner alleged, Sankardas climbed the Holy 18 steps (sacred steps) without the "Irumudikettu" (offerings carried by devotees for the deity) violating the temple customs.

He violated the directives of a Kerala High Court judgment which states that a board member can be removed on the ground of "proved misbehaviour", the petitioner said.

The petitioner said Sankardas fully knowing that 'Irumudikettu' is required for ascending and descending the Holy 18 steps had violated the rich cultural heritage and customs of the Sabarimala temple.

A controversy broke out Tuesday over the official reportedly climbing the sacred steps without carrying the customary "Irumudikettu". The TDB manages the Sabarimala shrine.

