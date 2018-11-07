Security steps taken: Loknath Behera

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “We took necessary security measures to ensure protection to devotees. We are analysing the chinks in our security management and will take corrective measures when the temple reopens for the annual pilgrimage season,” State Police Chief Loknath Behera said.

According to police officers, hundreds of devotees were camping inside the forest in and around the Sannidhanam for days. “Even protesters were coming to Sabarimala through thick forest with the help of local tribals. As everyone reached

Sabarimala as devotees, police were really helpless. We couldn’t do anything. The situation will be more severe once the annual pilgrimage season begins because the flow of pilgrims will be very high,” the officers said.

Thrissur Range Inspector General M R Ajith Kumar, who has been assigned with the charge of Sannidhanam, will prepare a detailed report and a high-level meeting of the police officers led by police chief Behera and ADGP Anil Kant will chalk out the future course of action.