Stone pelted at Nair Service Society building
The attack appears to be a continuation of a series of similar attacks on NSS offices and institutions allegedly against a conservative stand taken by NSS on Sabarimala issue.
Published: 07th November 2018 04:20 PM | Last Updated: 07th November 2018 04:20 PM | A+A A-
Black flags were hoisted at the NSS office at Kudassanadu in Pandalam and a school run by NSS on Wednesday. A wreath was laid for NSS General Secratary R Sukumaran Nair leading to protest by NSS
members. Similar incidents were reported earlier in Thiruvananthapuram.