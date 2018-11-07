Stone pelted at Nair Service Society building

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Miscreants threw stones at Nair Service Society (NSS) karayogam building at Paravur in Kollam on Wednesday morning for allegedly taking a stand against the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala. In the attack, which took place around 2 am, glass panes of the windows were damaged.

Following the attack, local leadership of NSS is likely to hold a protest on Wednesday. "The local residents heard the noise. But they could not trace culprits. We have started the investigation." said the Inspector of Police at Paravur, S Sani.

The attack appears to be a continuation of a series of similar attacks on NSS offices and institutions allegedly against a conservative stand taken by NSS on Sabarimala issue.



Black flags were hoisted at the NSS office at Kudassanadu in Pandalam and a school run by NSS on Wednesday. A wreath was laid for NSS General Secratary R Sukumaran Nair leading to protest by NSS

members. Similar incidents were reported earlier in Thiruvananthapuram.