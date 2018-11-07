Travancore Devaswom Board promises action

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: At a time the alleged action of Travancore Devaswom Board member K P Sankar Das and RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri ascending the 18 steps of Sabarimala temple without Irumudikettu has kicked up a row, it has come to light the board itself had assured the Kerala High Court that action will be taken against those who ascend the steps without Irumudikettu.

The submission was made by the TDB in the case regarding the ascending of 18 steps by singer K J Yesudas and Sankaran Namboothiri, former melsanthi of Sabarimala, without Irumudikkettu on August 21, 2017, after the ‘padipooja’. The Devaswom Bench headed by Justice P R Ramachandra Menon closed the suo motu proceedings recording the submission of the TDB.

The court had initiated suo motu proceedings based on the report filed by the Special Commissioner stating devotees cannot ascend without Irumudikettu unless it was otherwise authorised or he was a family member of the person performing padipooja. This was a violation of norms. The report further said Yesudas was not aware of the religious custom.

The TDB had filed a statement making it clear infringement had occurred and also pointed out the steps taken to ensure no further violation takes place under any circumstance. “The opinion of the thantri is sought and steps will be taken against the persons who violated the rituals,” TDB had stated.

The TDB also decided to depute a person from the administrative office to oversee the padipooja rituals. “Strict instructions have been given to the Administrative Officer Sabarimala to see this type of unfortunate incidents shall not be repeated in the future,” TDB had informed and it was recorded in the order passed by the Bench on April 2 in the case (SSCR No 20 of 2017).

Law point

The board had stated that Sankaran Namboothiri ascended the steps knowing it is against the rituals and custom of the temple. The court had said it was of the view that ignorance cannot be pleaded by Sankaran Namboothiri.

Dereliction of duty?

The source said the management of the 18 steps during monthly pooja and festival season is vested with the police. It was the duty of the police to ensure devotees are not ascending the 18 steps without Irumudikettu. The Special Commissioner is likely to file a report before the Kerala High Court pointing the violation of ritual and the incidents that happened in Sabarimala when the temple opened for ‘Chithira Aatta Vishesham Pooja’.