Home States Kerala

A night shelter for women and children in Kerala

Social Justice Department have opened ‘Ente Koodu’ which will offer night stay facility for economically backward women and children including boys below 12 years.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Health and Social Justice, K K Shailaja along with the members of Social Justice Department during the inauguration of the night stay facility

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women who have to travel during the nights are often at risk of not finding a place to stay. Taking into consideration the number of women who arrive in the city for travel and other emergencies, the Social Justice Department have opened ‘Ente Koodu’ which will offer night stay facility for economically backward women and children including boys below 12 years.

The shelter located at the 8th floor of the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) terminal station complex at Thampanoor offers a wide range of facilities which are free of cost.  The arrangements have been made under the District Social Justice Officer.

The newly opened night stay facility
for women and children has a bed
capacity for about 50 persons
Vincent Pulickal

Around 50 women can be accommodated at the air-conditioned facility which boasts of 50 beds. Food items including chapathi provided by the Prison Department will be made available from 5 pm onwards. Besides this, TV, washing machines, bathroom and kitchen facilities will also be available. Twenty-four lockers have also been placed in the room so that there are no safety issues. A security will also be appointed on all days for women and children’s safety.

The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. The rent is Rs 53,000 per month and the maintenance cost is about 9 lakh. Two workers have been appointed who will be in-charge of keeping the place neat and clean. “ There are many women who reach the city alone in the evening or at night for interviews, competitive examinations but they have to rely on their relatives or friends due to safety issues. The women can avail the facility for three days continuously.

If this is successful, we plan to start the shelter homes at other places,” said K K Shailaja, officially inaugurating  the night shelter.

Jafar Malik, director of Social Justice said the shelter will benefit those women who are abandoned, have financial difficulties and don’t have anyone to support them. “We have done a similar project in Kozhikode which has benefitted many women,” said Jafar. Biju Prabhakar, secretary of Social Justice said shelters will be helpful forwomen to travel freely.

Other programmes have also been planned for elderly people, transgenders, women and children. A contribution of Rs 1,31,845 collected from orphanages and other social welfare programmes was handed to K K Shailaja towards the CMDRF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ente Koodu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp